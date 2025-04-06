Biker killed in school bus driver's revenge plot near Sholavaram

CHENNAI: A biker was killed near Sholavaram on Friday as he got caught in the crossfire of an ex-bus driver's revenge plot. Samuel (34) of Red Hills was sacked from his job as a private school bus driver.

To take revenge on the school management, he hijacked one of their buses and drove off.

The school tracked the bus using GPS and alerted the police, who tried to intercept the bus near Devaneri.

Samuel refused to stop the bus and went ahead. As he drove rashly, he lost control of the bus near the Marambedu area and rammed into a two-wheeler.

Ashok Kumar, a construction worker who was on the two-wheeler, died immediately on impact. Samuel abandoned the bus and took off. Police later tracked Samuel and arrested him near Retteri.