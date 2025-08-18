Bike taxi rider, passenger killed in road mishap

CHENNAI: A bike taxi driver and a passenger died after their bike was rammed by a car near Chromepet in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Paulraj (48) of Thiruvallur, was working as a bike taxi driver in a private firm. On Monday, around 2.40 am, Paulraj picked up Balamurugan (22), who booked the bike taxi from Tambaram Sanatorium. The duo was heading towards Chromepet. When they were on the National Highway near Chromepet, a speeding car, which was out of control, rammed into the bike, throwing both of them off the vehicle.

On impact, Balamurugan suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Paulraj sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Chromepet GH. He was later referred to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries around 9 am. The Chromepet traffic investigation police have registered a case and are searching for the missing car driver with the help of CCTV.