Bike taxi rider held for sexually assaulting Tripura woman

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested a 22-year-old bike taxi rider for the alleged sexual assault of a young woman from Tripura near Vanaagram early Monday morning.

The woman had booked a ride through a bike rental app to travel to Pallikaranai to meet a friend. The woman had requested the same driver to take her back home. During the return trip, the driver took a different route, diverted to a dark and secluded area and then threatened her and sexually assaulted her.

The woman then managed to alert her husband, who reached the scene, confronted the driver and handed him over to the police. Following the incident, the woman filed a complaint at Vanagaram police station, seeking action against the accused.

The police arrested the accused, identified as Sivakumar (22) of Theni district. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Last month, the city police arrested a 19-year-old college student for alleged sexual harassment of a female bike taxi rider while he was riding pillion with her.