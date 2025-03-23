Bike taxi driver hits pregnant woman, attacks passenger in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A Gideon (36) of Royapuram, a bike taxi driver was arrested by the police on Sunday for rash driving and attacking his passenger.

Gideon picked up Rajasekar (28) from Nungambakkam to drop him at Triplicane per his booking on the bike taxi app.

While travelling on Anna Salai, he drove recklessly and hit a pregnant woman. Rajasekar stopped the ride and tried to cancel it, infuriating Gideon and prompting him to hit the passenger with his helmet.

Onlookers intervened and restrained Gideon and handed him over to the police.

The Chintadripet police detained Gideon and probed him and found that he has a criminal record with two theft cases against him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded him in judicial custody.