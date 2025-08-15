Bike rally begins in Chennai to promote CM’s Trophy 2025

CHENNAI: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday flagged off a two-wheeler rally from his camp office at Greenways Road to Rameswaram–Dhanushkodi.

Organised by the Women Motorsport Club, it promotes participation in the Chief Minister’s Trophy 2025 sports competitions, which aims to encourage active participation in sports across all sections.

Competitions will be held for school students (Classes 6-12) under 19 years, college students under 25 years, general category participants aged 15-35, persons with disability of all ages, and employees of the State government, local bodies, and central government institutions in TN. A total of 25 sports disciplines will be held at the district level, seven at the zonal level, and 37 at the state level.

State-level winners will receive Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000, and Rs 50,000 for first, second, and third places respectively. For team events, prizes will be Rs 75,000, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 per team. Total prize money is Rs 37 crore.

The awareness rally, led by club president and international motor racing athlete Nivetha Jessica, will travel through Tambaram, Tindivanam, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, reaching Dhanushkodi before returning to Chennai on August 17.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MP Dayanidhi Maran, Additional Chief Secretary (Youth Welfare and Sports Development) Atulya Mishra, and SDAT Member Secretary J Meganatha Reddy were present.

Deadline extended to August 20. Register at: https://cmtrophy.sdat.in and https://sdat.tn.gov.in