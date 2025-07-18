Bike mechanic dies after falling 60 ft from Medavakkam flyover

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old mechanic died after his bike crashed into the railing of the Medavakkam flyover, and he fell from a height of about 60 feet.

The deceased, Manikandan of Kavimani Street in Periyar Nagar, Pallikaranai, was working as a mechanic at a private bike showroom in Medavakkam. On Wednesday night, Manikandan, along with his colleague, was returning from work when, around 10 pm, they stopped for tea at a shop in Medavakkam Koot Road. After having tea, both of them left on separate bikes.

Manikandan, who was speeding towards Pallikaranai on Tambaram-Velachery Road, lost control of the vehicle when he was about to make a turn on the Medavakkam flyover. Police said the bike hit the railing, and he was thrown off the bridge, falling roughly 60 feet and landing near the Pallikaranai police station with severe injuries to his head, face, arms, and legs.

Onlookers immediately called the 108 ambulance service, and Manikandan was rushed to the Chromepet Government Hospital, but the doctors confirmed Manikandan was brought dead.

The Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Police sent the body for post-mortem and initiated a probe.