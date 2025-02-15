Speeding sports bike with minor riders rams 2-wheeler, kills 57-year-old near Padappai

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man died and two minor boys were injured after two bikes collided near Padappai on Friday. The deceased was identified as Salavudeen of Mannivakkam, who owns a biryani shop in Karasangal near Padappai.

Police said that on Friday night, after closing the shop, Salavudeen was returning home on his bike on Vandalur-Walajabad Road.

When he attempted to cross the road near Karasangal bus stop, Raghav Darshan (17) and Yuvaraj (17) from Karasangal were over-speeding in a sports bike. The boys lost control of the vehicle, and collided with Salavudeen’s bike, severely injuring all three.

Onlookers alerted the police and ambulance, but when the ambulance arrived, Salavudeen was declared dead. The boys were admitted to a private hospital in Padappai. Darshan had head injuries, and was shifted at night to a private hospital in Potheri. From there, he was referred to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and admitted to the ICU.

Police said both minors were not eligible for driving licenses and were over-speeding without helmets. The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.