Bihar man killed as lorry rams bike near Madipakkam

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man who was travelling on a bike taxi was killed in an accident near Madipakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased was Narendra Singh of Bihar, who was staying in Chennai and was working as an interior decorator for a reputed sweet shop.

On Tuesday night, Narendra Singh booked a bike taxi to Madiapakkam from Perumbakkam. Police said Vishwa (23) of Mylapore picked up Narendra Singh. Both of them were wearing helmets and were travelling to Madipakkam on the Medavakkam-St Thomas Mount Road.

When they were nearing Madipakkam, a lorry tried to overtake them, but the driver lost control and rammed the bike. On impact, Narendra Singh died on the spot with grievous injuries, and Vishwa, who suffered severe injuries, was rushed to the private hospital in the locality.

On information, the St Thomas Mount Traffic investigation police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested the lorry driver, Ganesan (47) from Tirusulam, and further investigation is on.