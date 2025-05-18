Bihar girl aces Class 10 Board exams, scores 93 in Tamil

CHENNAI: The daughter of a guest worker from Bihar secured a score of 467 out of 500 in the Class 10 board examination, including 93 marks in the Tamil language paper.

In an interview with Thanthi TV, Jiya Kumari, the daughter of a welder in Pallavaram, said that she used to find Tamil hard but managed to pick it up later with the support of her teachers and classmates, ultimately scoring high marks in the Boards.

Jiya, studying at a government school in Pallavaram, said she aspired to become a doctor.

Meanwhile, following the announcement of the results, her teachers and neighbours draped shawls around her and cut a cake in her honour.