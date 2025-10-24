Bid floated for construction of Turtle Conservation Centre in Chennai's Guindy Park

CHENNAI: Two years after the state government issued an order to set up the Turtle Conservation and Rehabilitation Centre in Guindy Park in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Coastal Restoration Mission has floated a tender for the construction of the centre at Rs 6.30 Crore.

The centre will be constructed with the fund of Tamil Nadu: Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy Project (TN-SHORE), which is a World Bank-aided project.

Under the new centre, a rescue and treatment centre will be set up to treat and rehabilitate injured turtles. Setting up an effective intelligence network to collect information on turtle trade to curb poaching, identifying turtle nesting areas and studying their migratory routes using flipper tagging, molecular genetics, and satellite telemetry are other objectives of the centre.

The centre will also identify critical habitats such as migratory corridors, nesting beaches, inter-nesting and feeding areas apart from designating and managing protected areas. It will undertake assessment of the adverse impact of marine and coastal developmental works and other human activities that may affect marine turtle populations and their habitats. Monitoring water quality to prevent land-based and maritime pollution, including marine debris that may adversely affect marine turtles are also part of the objectives of the centre.

The Turtle Conservation and rehabilitation centre will have facilities like turtle pool, turtle shed in addition to the medical facilities for the rehabilitation of rescued turtles The centre will act as a temporary home to sick and injured turtles before they are released back to the natural habitat. "The resource and knowledge centre and modern visitor amenities will make the centre a State-of-the-Art facility for learning and awareness on turtle conservation," the government order had said.

The coastline of Tamil Nadu hosts 5 species of marine turtles - Olive Ridley, Green, Leatherback, Hawksbill and Loggerhead turtles. Tamil Nadu has been a pioneer in taking steps towards conservation of turtles. Turtle hatcheries were set up in Tamil Nadu way back in 1974.