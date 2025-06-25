Bhoomi puja held for Rs-20-crore upgrade of Chetpet Eco Park

CHENNAI: Marking a significant step in enhancing the city’s green spaces, the foundation stone ceremony (Bhoomi Pooja) for Rs 20.17 crore upgrade of Chetpet Eco Park was held on Monday.

The ceremony was initiated by Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare, and Animal Husbandry, Anita Radhakrishnan, and HR&CE Minister and CMDA chairman PK Sekarbabu.

The CMDA aims to significantly enhance the popular Chetpet Eco Park, located in the heart of the city, improving facilities and amenities for visitors.

The event was attended by several senior officials, including N Gowthaman, chairman, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd, Kakarla Usha, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department.