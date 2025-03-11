Bharathi Rajaa hospital gets new specialised facility for cardiac, kidney care

CHENNAI: Bharathi Rajaa Hospital and Research Centre has announced its launch of cardiac, kidney, and metabolic care centre. The facility was officially opened on Monday bringing 24-7, high-quality care to patients in need of specialised treatment.

This new centre is designed to provide comprehensive care for patients facing cardiac, kidney, and metabolic health challenges and it specializes in post-renal transplant management, offering tailored support for both donors and recipients.

The facility features six private patient care suites equipped with advanced monitoring systems to ensure the highest level of care and comfort. With 24/7 services, the centre will offer advanced diagnostics, innovative treatments, and personalised care – all under one roof.

Kalaipuli S Thanu, film producer, said he was “honoured” to have a centre named after him and added: “We’re celebrating not just a new hospital wing, but the hope it brings to so many lives. Bharathi Rajaa Hospital has always been a place of care and compassion.”