Beyond the stars: IIT-M charts a new course for Space Tech

CHENNAI: In an exclusive conversation with DT Next during the institute's "Demo Day, " IIT-Madras Director Prof V Kamakoti delved into the rising scope of space technology in Tamil Nadu, the institute's latest academic innovations, and the need to diversify student interest beyond Computer Science in the IIT ecosystem.

Excerpts…

Q: How do you view the scope of space technology in Tamil Nadu?

A: Tamil Nadu holds tremendous potential in the space technology sector. With a long coastline, the state is geographically well-positioned for space-related infrastructure. For instance, Kulasekarapattinam in southern Tamil Nadu is set to host a new spaceport, which will be a game-changer. We also have several private firms, such as Agnikul Cosmos, incubated at IIT-Madras, that are contributing significantly to the development of space technology. In Coimbatore, many companies are actively engaged in building components and mechanisms essential for aerospace and satellite systems. The space sector is booming, and Tamil Nadu is very much a part of this growth story.

Q: What is IIT-Madras doing to strengthen its academic contribution to space technology?

A: We are soon launching a new M.Tech specialisation in Space Technology under our Department of Aerospace Engineering. This programme is being designed to train students in cutting-edge technologies such as satellite design, launch vehicle systems, propulsion, communication systems, and orbital mechanics. Our Centre for Innovation is also supporting student-led projects in this domain. IIT-Madras was recently ranked among the Top 10 global institutions for innovation. Our ecosystem is nurturing both academic excellence and industrial collaboration in the space sector.

Q: IIT-Madras is known for its innovation. How does ‘Demo Day’ contribute to this?

A: ‘Demo Day’ is one of our flagship outreach initiatives. We invite JEE aspirants and their parents to interact directly with our students, alumni, and faculty, both physically and online. This year, the physical sessions are being held in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Vijayawada. The idea is to give prospective students an authentic understanding of what life at IIT-M is like and to broaden their awareness about the various engineering disciplines available.

Q: You recently mentioned that top JEE rankers consistently opt for Computer Science. How do you plan to shift this trend?

A: For over a decade, the top 1,000 JEE rank holders have largely chosen Computer Science, leaving behind core branches like Civil, Mechanical, or Chemical Engineering. We believe this trend needs to evolve. Through initiatives like ‘Demo Day’, we aim to create awareness among school students about the equal importance and future potential of all engineering disciplines. Operation Sindoor is a perfect example where multiple disciplines — including robotics, mechanical systems, electronics, metallurgy, and aerospace — played a vital role. We must move beyond the obsession with high initial salaries and think with a long-term, visionary approach. Every discipline has the potential to offer a meaningful, high-profile career.

Q: What is the ‘First Principles Teachers Award’?

A: This is a new initiative by IIT-Madras to honour exceptional pre-university educators who make a significant impact by teaching from first principles. This year, we recognised nine outstanding teachers, including one from Tamil Nadu. The aim is to celebrate foundational teaching that truly shapes the analytical mindset of future engineers.