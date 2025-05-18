Beyond mayo: Chefs stir up healthier, tastier alternatives

CHENNAI: Whether it's a dip for quick bites like French fries or nuggets, a dressing for salads or as a spread in sandwiches, mayonnaise emerges as the champion that enhances the overall flavour of a dish. Much to the shock of mayo fans, the Tamil Nadu government recently banned the versatile condiment, citing health risks.

Made with egg yolk, mayonnaise began affecting people's health due to improper storage and the use of raw eggs, which can cause food poisoning. Executive chef at Taj Coromandel, Sujan Mukherjee, says, “I am happy that the government has banned the use of mayonnaise. It stays fresh only for 24 hours. Rather than opting for packed condiments, I would rather prefer to prepare something innovative.”

He lists a few ingredients and explains how they can be creatively utilised. “With basic ingredients in our kitchen, we can try our hands at making fruit-based dips, spicy jams, vegetable-based condiments and many more. For example, grated cucumber, mixed with green chillies, cilantro, hung curd and finished with cracked pepper and lime juice, makes a great dip. We have a lot of similar options other than mayo,” he adds.

When it comes to international cuisines, the chef suggested Mediterranean mezze and Mexican dips as excellent choices. “If we want creamier dips, we can opt for hummus and yoghurts. These can be healthier and much better replacements,” he shares.

Chef Sujan compares mayo with south Indian chutneys and states that the longer the dishes are kept, the faster they lose their freshness. “These dips can be prepared at home, but proper freezing is crucial. Dips should always stay fresh. When it comes to commercial kitchens, chefs need to be a little creative and put in the effort to prepare innovative sauces and dips,” he notes.

Vadu Manga Hummus

Ingredients

1. 250g Chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2. 60g Pickled Vadumanga, finely chopped

3. 60g Lemon juice

4. 60g Tahini

5. 6g Garlic, minced

6. 2g Salt

7. 45g Olive oil

8. 60g Water

Photo: Hemanathan M

Instructions

1. Blend chickpeas, Pickled Vadumanga, lemon juice, tahini, garlic, and salt in a food processor

until smooth.

2. With the processor running, slowly pour in olive oil and water.

3. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

4. Serve with pita bread, vegetables, or crackers.

Philly cheese and teriyaki dip

Ingredients

1. 225g cream cheese, softened

2. 115g Philadelphia cream cheese (or similar soft cheese)

3. 60g teriyaki sauce

4. 115g shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese

5. 1 teaspoon garlic powder

6. Sesame seeds and chopped green onions for garnish (optional)

Photo: Hemanathan M

Instructions

1. Mix softened cream cheese, Philadelphia cream cheese, and teriyaki sauce until smooth.

2. Add shredded cheese and garlic powder; mix well.

3. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped green onions (if using).

4. Serve with spring rolls or any other fried items.

Sundried Tomato, Fresh Chilli, Cilantro, and Lentil Dip

Ingredients

1. 250g Cooked lentils (Red Gram)

2. 125g Sundried tomatoes, chopped

3. 30 to 60g Fresh chillies, seeded and chopped

4. 60g Fresh cilantro, chopped

5. 6g Garlic, minced

6. 30g Lemon juice

7. 30g Olive oil

8. Salt and pepper to taste

9. 60g Greek yoghurt or sour cream (optional)

Photo: Hemanathan M

Instructions

1. Blend cooked lentils, sundried tomatoes, fresh chillies, cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, and olive

oil until smooth.

2. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. If desired, add Greek yoghurt or sour cream for a creamier texture.

4. Serve with Sour dough Bread bread, crackers, or vegetables.