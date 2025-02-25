SRP Tools Junction on OMR turns nightmare for motorists amid poor road conditions

CHENNAI: SRP Tools Junction on Old Mahabalipuram Road has turned into a nightmare for motorists travelling from Tidel Park junction towards Kandhanchavadi.

Besides the poor road conditions and improper junction management, the non-cooperation of motorists has worsened the situation.

As the major portion of the road has been taken over for the Metro Rail works, the driveway on both sides has become crammed. Motorists using the OMR aka Rajiv Gandhi Salai are familiar with such poor road conditions, however, this particular stretch has become unbearable.

“The condition of the stretch of the most critical road junction from LB Road Junction to Kandanchavadi is beyond any possible description. Every day travel on this stretch is a nightmare as the stretch is not only narrow but full of uneven patches posing a threat to the motorists. The condition has remained the same for six to eight months now,” says PK Prabhakar, of Thuraipakkam.

The uneven stretch of road becomes a puzzle for motorists particularly when the traffic is bumper to bumper, particularly during the night time. Drivers having no idea where the potholes and slanting road conditions, are always in trouble.

The traffic conditions at SRP Tools Junction are more chaotic irrespective of the ban on taking U-turns and right turns on the junction for vehicles coming from Tidel Park junction. During the daytime, it is a Herculean task for the traffic cops, deployed at the junction, to stop vehicles from turning at the junction. Though there is a U-turn nearly 500 meters ahead on OMR, bikes, auto rickshaws, and even cars take U-turns blocking the flow of the vehicles, thereby disrupting the traffic flow on the road. It is said that it takes up to 20 minutes for commuters to cross the junction during peak hours till midnight.

When contacted, a senior traffic police officer said that they were aware of the situation and would look into the issue to find a solution for the traffic hold-ups.