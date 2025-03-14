Bengaluru suppliers courier meth by hiding it in toy or food, peddlers tell Chennai cops

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested by the city police for alleged possession of methamphetamine in Nolambur. A team led by Nolambur inspector intercepted a bike near a crematorium on 60-Feet Road in Mogappair. When the duo tried to escape, the police apprehended them after a brief chase. They found methamphetamine on the accused and arrested them.

They were identified as A Rahul (27), a resident of TNHB quarters in Ayapakkam in Ambattur, and R Antony Moses (26), a resident of Mogappair West. Police searched them and recovered 2.130 grams of methamphetamine, which they hid inside a small plastic cover and inserted inside the shirt collar.

During investigations, the duo told police that they bought the narcotics from a dealer in Bengaluru, who used to conceal the drug inside a toy or foot materials like rava, sugar, or salt packet, and then couriered it to Chennai.

Both of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.