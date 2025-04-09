Bengal native ran over by car in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: Anukul, a West Bengal native who worked as a security guard at a restaurant in the city, was killed after a car ran over him when he fell on the road in Anna Nagar.

According to the police, around noon on Wednesday, Anukul was cycling along Anna Nagar 6th Avenue when a car's passenger door, which was carelessly shut, swung open. He hit the door, causing him to fall with his cycle.

Before he could regain his balance, another car ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case, and an inquiry is under way. The man who opened the car's door and the driver of the other have been detained, the police said.