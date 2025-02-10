Bengal man elopes with woman, children; nabbed in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Government Railway Police in Tambaram arrested a West Bengal native for absconding in an alleged kidnapping case on Thursday.

Sourik Dhaly (34) of Bagabanpur in West Bengal, the accused, eloped to Tamil Nadu with a woman he met on social media along with her two children seven months ago. The woman's husband lodged a complaint at the Nazat Police Station in West Bengal, and a case was registered.

The eloped couple and the children lived in Thoraipakkam and then moved to Chitlapakkam.

After getting information, Chitlapakkam police arrested him, produced him before the Tambaram Court, and sent him on bail for three days to West Bengal. The accused was supposed to travel by train no. 12664 Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Express from Tambaram, but he jumped off the train as it started from the station, as he was not handcuffed.

Later, the Tambaram GRP arrested him from Tambaram Sanatorium on the same day. The woman and her children were taken back to their native by the police.