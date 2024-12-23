Behind the beard: Meet the Santas who keep the Christmas spirit alive

CHENNAI: Ho, ho, ho! Merry Christmas! Have you been a good boy/girl this year? I know you have! Ho, ho, ho...Every child eagerly awaits to hear these magical words from their beloved Santa Claus. Santa is a figure adored by children around the world, spreading joy and excitement during the holiday season. But what many little ones don't realise is that behind the jolly red suit and snowy white beard, there are kind-hearted individuals who dedicate themselves to bringing Christmas cheer by dressing up as Santa and delivering gifts year after year. This Christmas, we got to speak with two people who have been playing Santa for many years, spreading joy in their special ways.

















Revi Thomas, now enjoying his well-earned retirement, has been spreading Christmas cheer by dressing up as Santa Claus for nearly 15 years. His journey as Santa began when his wife ran a playschool. Every December, Revi would step into the red suit for the school's Christmas party. "I don't exactly remember how it all started. I just recall dressing up as Santa for the playschool Christmas party, and I loved seeing the joy it brought to the children," he reminisces.













Two years ago, an official asked him to play Santa for the event while attending a Christmas party at the Madras Boat Club with his granddaughter. Since then, Revi has been donning the Santa suit at the club every December.













For children, Santa signifies love, magic, hope, and joy. Revi reflects, "We’re not here to debate whether Santa Claus is real or not. I’ve witnessed that children who know about Santa believe in him. When you're in the Santa suit, they ask questions - some fun, some serious. Their imaginations are limitless! The true purpose of being Santa is to keep the festive spirit alive and spread happiness to everyone around you," he adds.

Arul C Durairaj was an active member of the Madras Philharmonic and Choral Society (MPCS) during the late 80s and early 90s, a time when MPCS had a beloved tradition of hosting Christmas carols at the open-air stage of St. Christopher’s College of Education in Vepery. One of the most exciting parts of the event was the appearance of Santa Claus. The tradition went like this: a Santa Claus would land on the roof, disappear, and within moments, another Santa would appear from the audience. Arul fondly recalls, “I was the Santa who landed on the roof, surrounded by fireworks. The entire act had to be completed in a few minutes, but it was such a fun and memorable experience for all of us.” Arul played the role of Santa for several years before passing on the mantle to the next generation. “The younger crowd took over the role, but I still remember those days with great fondness,” he says.













For Arul, Santa represents a simple yet beautiful tradition that continues to bring joy. “It’s a tradition that’s so heartwarming - an old, jolly man appears with gifts and shares stories with children. What more could a child ask for? It’s all about spreading love, kindness, and good cheer. Santa is a universal symbol of giving, one that transcends all boundaries. It’s a tradition that’s accepted by everyone, regardless of religion or background,” Arul shares with a smile.