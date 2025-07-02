Beans, peas get costlier; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 2

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely unchanged on July 2 (Wednesday), with a few exceptions.

According to traders, prices of Ooty carrots, beans, and peas have gone up by Rs 40 per kg. On June 22, Ooty carrots were sold at Rs 30, and today they are being sold at Rs 70. Beans were priced at Rs 50 on June 22 and have now increased to Rs 90. Peas have risen from Rs 150 to Rs 180 per kg.

Tomato prices have also surged, increasing by Rs 28 per kg. It was sold at Rs 12 on June 22, and today it is Rs 40.

Drumstick price has increased by Rs 20. It was Rs 50 on June 22, and now it is being sold for Rs 70.

Prices of okra, coconut, capsicum, broad beans, and garlic have increased by Rs 10. Okra was Rs 30, and today it is Rs 40. Coconut was Rs 55 on June 22, and today it is Rs 65. Capsicum is selling for Rs 60. Broad beans are priced at Rs 30. Garlic is selling for Rs 150 per kg.

Radish is the only major vegetable to see a price drop. It was sold at Rs 30 on June 22 and is now priced at Rs 20, down by Rs 10.

Snake gourd continues to be sold at Rs 20 per kg, maintaining the price observed on June 20.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only minor fluctuations in recent days.

On July 2, onions are sold at Rs 24/kg, tomatoes at Rs 40/kg, potatoes at Rs 30/kg, green chillies at Rs 30/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, and drumstick at Rs 70/kg.



