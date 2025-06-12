Beans, Ooty carrot get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on June 12

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's

saw moderate fluctuations on Thursday (June 12), with several items turning cheaper.

According to traders, the prices of carrot and beans have seen a major drop today.

On June 10, beans was sold at Rs 90/kg, but today the price has fallen by Rs 50, bringing it down to Rs 40 per kg.

Similarly, Ooty carrot, which was priced at Rs 70/kg on June 11, has decreased by Rs 30 and is now selling at Rs 40 per kg.

Besides these, the prices of lemon, drumstick, garlic and drumstick have also gone down when compared to June 10 rates.

Lemons are sold at Rs 50 (down from Rs 60), while drumstick dropped from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg. Garlic also fell to Rs 130 per kg from Rs 140.

Staple vegetables such as onions and potatoes, tomatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.