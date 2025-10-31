Beans, green chillies, okra, capsicum, and tomatoes get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on October 31

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai Koyambedu wholesale market recorded a decline on October 31, with several essential vegetables becoming cheaper compared to the previous day.

According to the traders, beans recorded a Rs 20 price drop, falling from Rs 70 to Rs 50. Okra and broad beans also became cheaper by Rs 10 each, both selling at Rs 40 per kg against Rs 50 earlier.

Prices of green chilli and capsicum fell by Rs 10 and Rs 15, respectively. Green chilli is now priced at Rs 30 per kg, while capsicum is sold at Rs 45 per kg.

Tomato prices dropped by Rs 5, now selling at Rs 35 per kg against Rs 40 on October 29. Cabbage saw a similar fall, priced at Rs 20 per kg, down from Rs 25.

Coriander and mint leaves are being sold at Rs 8 and Rs 6 per bunch, respectively.

Staples such as potatoes (Rs 30/kg), and garlic (Rs 100/kg) and ginger (Rs 80/kg) remained steady.

Coconuts continue to sell between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per piece, maintaining last week’s rates.