Beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on May 26, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market recorded moderate fluctuations on May 26 (Monday), with few items witnessing notable changes.

According to traders at the market, beans, which were sold at Rs 70 per kg on May 25, are now being sold at Rs 100/kg, marking a Rs 30 rise.

On the other hand, carrots are priced at Rs 40/kg today. They were sold at Rs 25/kg on May 25.

Staple vegetables such as onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have recorded only marginal price changes in recent days.

On May 26, peas are being sold at Rs 120/kg, raw mangoes at Rs 15/kg, beetroot at Rs 50/kg, and lemon at Rs 90/kg.