BCCI Women U19 – T20: Kamalini steers TN to final

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu women's U-19 team defeated Maharashtra in the second semi-final at Bansi Lal Stadium in Haryana. Tamil Nadu is set to take on Uttar Pradesh in the final on Friday. Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bat but couldn't capitalise, managing to score only 94 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, who was named player of the match, scored 30 runs and stitched a crucial partnership of 49 runs with Rinaaz, helping Tamil Nadu cross the line and secure its place in the final.

Brief Scores: Maharashtra 94/3 in 20 overs (Shalmali Kshatriya 37) lost to Tamil Nadu 95/6 in 19.1 overs (G Kamalini 30, S Rinaaz 25); TN won by 4 wickets and advanced to the final.