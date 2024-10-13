Bay Area embraces the spirit of Navarathiri; A Vibrant celebration of Indian culture and Bharatanatyam

CHENNAI: As the lively festival of Navarathiri unfolds across India, the Bay Area in California has transformed into a cultural hub, mirroring the grandeur of India’s festive spirit. From grand thematic golu displays to melodious kutcheris, and mesmerising Bharatanatyam performances, the region is buzzing with excitement.

One such notable event is the annual Navaratri Natyothsava organised by the Sanatana Yaksha Ranga Cultural Center, also known as Sanatana Dharma Kendra.

This year’s festival has brought together 23 Bharatanatyam schools from across the area, running every evening from October 3 to October 13, drawing audiences into a cultural journey that is authentic and deeply rooted in Indian traditions.

Priyanka Raghuraman, a native of Chennai, is the founder and artistic director of Priyada Arts, an organisation that nurtures Bharatanatyam and allied arts in the Bay Area.

“I have been a contributor to the festival for several years, and this year was no different. The school students, ranging from toddlers as young as four to adults pursuing their PhDs, performed an eclectic medley of songs dedicated to various forms of Goddess Shakthi,” explains Priyanka.

Their repertoire featured timeless compositions like Kanchadalayadakshi Kamakshi, Saraswathi Nanneppudu, and Devi Stuthi, captivating the audience with devotion and artistic excellence.

The Navaratri Natyothsava, organised under the leadership of senior Bharatanatyam artiste Roopa Anand, is one of the Bay Area’s most anticipated cultural events.

Collaborating with the Sanatana Yaksha Ranga Cultural Center, the festival provides a platform for students to showcase their learning. Sanatana Dharma Kendra was established in 2004, by the vision of Gajanana Joshi who believed no artiste should be asked for a registration fee or donations for performing in a sacred space.

“During Navarathiri, we encourage budding talents to perform, as we seek to glance upon them as young Devis. During the festivity, they also get to witness all the gurus sharing one stage,” elucidates Roopa.

Additionally, musical events during Ganesh Chaturthi, Rama Navami and Krishna Janmashtami are also conducted. Priyanka, who regularly collaborates with Roopa Anand, remarked on the significance of such events, sharing, “This festival, along with the Shivaratri program in February, offers opportunities for both seasoned teachers and young learners to present their art. The slots for these performances are so coveted that they are booked within minutes.”

The Bay Area has adopted Indian culture with great enthusiasm. “The community here celebrates Indian festivals like Navarathiri with such fervour that it feels like being back home in Chennai. Many visitors from India are often taken aback by how authentic and grand the celebrations are,” she adds.

What makes this event even more remarkable is the dedication of the participants. Many students, despite juggling academic pursuits and careers, travel long distances—some up to two hours—to participate in this prestigious event.

The cultural richness that the Bay Area offers to the Indian diaspora shows the respect and regard our Indian culture has around the globe.