Barricade open storm water drain pits, follow safety measures: Mayor Priya to GCC

CHENNAI: After a 35-year-old man fell and died in a storm water drain at Ashok Nagar on Sunday, Mayor R Priya instructed the Greater Chennai Corporation, Highways department and other service departments to barricade near the open pits to prevent mishap.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Priya said, “Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the storm water drains (SWD) construction, desilting and interlinking work has been hastened by the Corporation and Highways departments, and has been carried out with safety measures across the city. After a man fell and died in SWD, we’ve instructed all the service departments to ensure barricades are used, and safety measures are followed to prevent accidents in the future.”

Meanwhile, HR&CE PK Sekarbabu, along with the Mayor, laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects including SWD, road re-lay and modern bus stops in Harbour constituency. An estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore has been allocated for the same.

A few specific projects such as a multiple purpose building for Rs 40 lakh, and three modern bus shelters near Ibrahim Road, Prakasam Road, and N3 police station, valued at Rs 39.99 lakh, will be constructed. Three new SWD projects will be constructed at Rs 2.18 crore in Barracks Road first lane, Portuguese Church Road and Rajaji Road.

Regional deputy commissioner (north) Katta Ravi Theja, ward committee chairman of Royapuram (Zone 5) P Sriramulu, councillors of Royapuram L Naveen (Ward 55), V Parimalam (Ward 56), Rajesh Jain (Ward 57), Z Azad (Ward 60) and other senior officials participated.