Banks in Chennai to remain closed for 8 days in June

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for June.

Accordingly, banks will be closed for a total of 8 days in Chennai. The days off include Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays and a public holiday.

It is advised to plan your necessary bank-related works accordingly.

The mobile banking and UPI services will continue to be available during the holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays for Chennai in June:

1. Sunday - June 01

2. Saturday - June 07 - (Bakrid / Eid al Adha)

3. Sunday - June 08

4. Saturday - June 14

5. Sunday - June 15

6. Sunday - June 22

7. Saturday - June 28

8. Sunday - June 29