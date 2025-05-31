Begin typing your search...

    Banks in Chennai to remain closed for 8 days in June

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|31 May 2025 2:13 PM IST
    CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for June.

    Accordingly, banks will be closed for a total of 8 days in Chennai. The days off include Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays and a public holiday.

    It is advised to plan your necessary bank-related works accordingly.

    The mobile banking and UPI services will continue to be available during the holidays.

    Here is the list of bank holidays for Chennai in June:

    1. Sunday - June 01

    2. Saturday - June 07 - (Bakrid / Eid al Adha)

    3. Sunday - June 08

    4. Saturday - June 14

    5. Sunday - June 15

    6. Sunday - June 22

    7. Saturday - June 28

    8. Sunday - June 29

