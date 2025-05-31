Begin typing your search...
Banks in Chennai to remain closed for 8 days in June
Accordingly, banks will be closed for a total of 8 days in Chennai. The days off include Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays and a public holiday.
CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for June.
It is advised to plan your necessary bank-related works accordingly.
The mobile banking and UPI services will continue to be available during the holidays.
Here is the list of bank holidays for Chennai in June:
1. Sunday - June 01
2. Saturday - June 07 - (Bakrid / Eid al Adha)
3. Sunday - June 08
4. Saturday - June 14
5. Sunday - June 15
6. Sunday - June 22
7. Saturday - June 28
8. Sunday - June 29
