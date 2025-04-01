Banks in Chennai to remain closed for 10 days in April; check full list here

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of holidays for April.

Accordingly, banks will be closed for a total of 10 days in Chennai.

These include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular offs on the 2nd and 4th Saturday, as well as all Sundays.

Some festival holidays, including Mahavir Jayanti and Tamil New Year, are specific to certain states, so banks will be closed in those places.

So, it is advised to plan your necessary bank-related works accordingly.

The mobile banking and UPI services will continue to be available during the holidays.

Here is the list of bank holidays for Chennai in April:

1. Year-End Bank Closing - April 1

2. Ram Navami - April 6

3. Mahavir Jayanti - April 10

4. 2nd Saturday - April 12

5. Sunday- April 13

6. Tamil New Year - April 14

7. Good Friday - April 18

8. Sunday - April 20

9. 4th Saturday - April 26

10. Sunday - April 27