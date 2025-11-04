Bank staffer held with 121 LSD stamps in Chennai

CHENNAI: The anti-narcotics wing of the city police arrested an employee of a private bank on Monday for possession of LSD stamps near Meenambakkam.

Coordinating with the local police, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police held a tight vigil following a tip-off about the movement of narcotic substances in Meenambakkam police limits.

A team that was monitoring near the Railway station road detained the accused on suspicion and checked his bag and found 121 LSD stamps in his possession, intended for sale.

Further investigation revealed that Deepak worked at a private bank in the city. Searches are under way at locations linked to the case based on Deepak's information during the questioning. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Deepak was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. A day ago, the St Thomas Mount police arrested four persons, including two college students, for possession of ganja and OG ganja.

The police said the group was detained by the Anti Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) near Maduvinkarai based on a tip-off, and upon inspecting their bags, police recovered 150 grams of OG ganja and 1.05 kg of ganja, after which they were arrested.