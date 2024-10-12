Bank manager arrested for threatening, refusing to marry fiancee in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: Police arrested a bank manager who allegedly threatened his fiancee saying that he would upload her private pictures online and refused to marry her after the engagement ceremony in Pallavaram.

Police said Sathish Kumar (29) of Zamin Pallavaram was working as manager of a private bank in Chennai.

Sathish was in a relationship with a 28-year-old woman since his college days in 2016 and currently, the woman works as a principal at a private school in Pallavaram.

Recently both families accepted their relationship and the engagement ceremony was held a few months ago.

Police said after the engagement, Sathish's mother contacted the woman and asked her to pay Rs 1.7 lakh for booking the wedding hall and said it had to be done only by the bride's family.

Later the woman without informing her parents applied for a loan and gave the money and booked the wedding hall.

Recently the woman noticed a change in behaviour of Sathish and then he confessed that he was in a relationship with another woman who works with him in the bank.

Sathish also started to threaten his fiancee asking her to pay Rs 20 lakh and reportedly said he would publish her private photos online if she failed to pay the money.

Then the woman narrated the incident to her parents and when they visited Sathish's house his family abused them and also threatened to kill them.

Later the woman along with her parents went to the Tambaram police commissioner's office and filed a complaint.

Based on the commissioner's order the Pallavaram police held an investigation and arrested Sathish Kumar. The police registered a case under five sections against him and he was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.