Bank employee attacked with sickle inside office in T Nagar

CHENNAI: In a suspected revenge attack, a man attacked an employee at a private bank in T Nagar with a sickle on Thursday afternoon.

The police identified the accused as S Sathish (35). Sathish entered the bank premises and attacked the employee G Dinesh (33) on Thursday. Dinesh suffered a cut injury on his ear, the police said. The police suspect that Sathish is mentally unstable and previous enmity could be the reason for the attack.

According to the police, Dinesh and Sathish had earlier worked together at a bank in Nandanam. The police said that around 12:30 pm on Thursday, Sathish came to the bank and attacked Dinesh with a sickle. Dinesh sustained ear and back injuries.

Shocked over the attack, the other employees caught hold of Sathish and handed him over to the police. Dinesh was rushed to a hospital where he is under treatment, the police said.

Inquiries revealed that Dinesh and Sathish had worked together at a private bank in Nandanam a year ago. Sathish was terminated from the job due to his health condition. However, Sathish had assumed that Dinesh was behind his termination and this led to a conflict between the duo.

The police noted that Sathish had been tracking Dinesh for the past few months and on Wednesday night, he came to Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram to attack Dinesh. The police added that further investigation into the incident was under way.