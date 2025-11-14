Bank employee arrested for locker theft in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested an HDFC Bank employee in connection with a locker theft reported by a non-resident Indian customer, and recovered all stolen valuables, officials said.

According to police, the complainant, Saroopa Rani Sivakumar, who lives in the United States, held a locker at the HDFC Bank Velachery branch and had authorised her mother in Chennai to access it. During a routine check, the family found that gold jewellery weighing 238 grams and cash Rs 20.6 lakh were missing.

Based on a complaint filed by her brother, Senthilkumar, the case was registered on 12 November and taken up for investigation. During the probe the special team identified the bank’s Grade-II Manager and Locker Vault In-charge as the suspect.

Police said the employee had opened the locker without authorisation, removed the jewellery, sold it to a private pawn shop in Velachery for twenty-one lakh rupees, and hid the remaining cash inside the bank premise The CCB recovered Rs. 20.6 lakh and 188 grams of melted gold.

The accused was produced before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate, Saidapet, on 12 November 2025 and remanded to Puzhal Central Prison.