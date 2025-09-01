Bad weather: Chennai-Port Blair flights cancelled

CHENNAI: The passengers of Air India Express's Chennai-Port Blair flight returned disappointed after their flight was cancelled due to bad weather after a prolonged wait on Monday.

The flight had departed and entered Port Blair airspace around 9.30 am, but was advised to return after circling in the sky due to bad weather.

After reaching Chennai around 11.40 pm, the flyers were informed that the flight would take off once the weather cleared up, but received no information until 2.30 pm.

Frustrated passengers demanded answers from the cabin, but to no avail. The flight was cancelled, and is expected to depart on Tuesday morning. The passengers were accommodated in various hotels. The incoming flight from Port Blair was also cancelled, leaving flyers stranded.