Backlash for Chennai Corporation’s social media campaign on Pee Point Mapping

CHENNAI: A poster for the month-long International Toilet Festival 3.0 on the Greater Chennai Corporation’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts has sparked outrage among residents and activists in Chennai.

The poster for ‘Pee Point Mapping’ asked citizens: “Help us to identify and map open defecation and urination points across Chennai. Your contribution will play a vital role in creating a cleaner, healthier city for all.” However, the imagery drew sharp criticism.

Advocate and Madipakkam resident GM Shankar filed an online complaint with the Mayor, Commissioner, and the Gender and Policy Lab department saying: “The poster features a man standing on the head of an image of a woman urinating, which is offensive. It’s inappropriate for such advertisements to be continuously published on the local body’s official social media pages. Continuously advertising in a manner derogatory towards women is a crime. I hope appropriate action will be taken soon.”

Resident Aishwarya from Perambur echoed the condemnation: “The poster conveys a wrong message, and it’s condemnable. Before posting on social media, concerned officials must understand the consequences.”

When questioned about the poster, an official from the Gender and Policy Lab declined to comment.

However, a volunteer from the Cheer NGO, which created the poster, clarified that the cartoon figure with long hair was not specifically a woman but only a cartoon with long hair. “We’re not denoting any genders. Notably, the posters were designed by women in our NGO. The campaign helps identify open defecation and urination points in the city’s public places despite hygienic toilets installed in every area.”

Shankar also referenced a previous incident where the municipal administration shared a picture and videos titled ‘Ithu Kuppa Matter Illa’ (This is not just trash) on its official social media handle, featuring a minor girl with garbage on her head on May 29. “A case with proper evidence was filed against this continuous uploading of photos and videos without social concern with the Tamil Nadu Local Bodies Ombudsman on June 2,” he added.