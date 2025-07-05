Awareness programme on cyber crimes, women safety held at Chennai college

CHENNAI: The city police conducted an awareness programme on cyber crimes, and crimes against women for students at Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed (JBAS) college for women in Teynampet.

As many as 300 studentsand faculty members participated in the event. Deputy Commissioner G Vanitha, Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC), interacted with students after which Assistant Commissioner Rithu, anti-dowry cell, interacted with the students.

Inspector S Mahalakshmi from the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit and Inspector Menaka from the Cyber Crime Wing, delivered detailed lectures covering various aspects of women’s safety.

Topics discussed included identifying and reporting sexual harassment, workplace conduct, self-protection strategies, and the increasing threat of cybercrimes targeting women.

Students were also briefed on practical tools such as the Police Help mobile app and emergency helpline numbers — 1091 for women and 1098 for children.