Awakening of Ma Durga among children

CHENNAI: It is the time of the year where we venerate the divine feminine. Navarathiri for most of us brings back wistful echoes of the memories which we as children used to pine for. Honouring the goddess of learning, the Saraswati, by placing books for pooja gave an immense jubilant, which we have passed down over generations.

But this generation isn't quite the same. Do the children of today understand the 'why' behind Navarathiri? Or has it faded into a mere holiday?

Children now prioritise the deception of a perfect life online to striving to achieve excellence in every aspect of real life. This paves way to severe mental health issues which have sadly clutched onto young children, not just adults.

But celebrating the nine forms of Durga Devi during Navarathiri can offer children valuable life lessons, helping them understand and embody essential qualities that will shape their character and perspective toward life.

And this responsibility is taken over by three passionate mothers from Chennai, thus giving birth to Fabulous Fundigais.













“By inculcating values and ancient traditions in children, Ambujavalli, Karpagavalli, and I help them develop faith in a higher power beyond themselves. This trust fosters emotional resilience, reducing anxiety, stress, and the pressure of competitiveness,” says Ahila Subramanian, who is a Meru Chikitsa practitioner, and a faculty with the Art of Living. She is also a happy mother of two. Each form of Nava Durga represents a different aspect of life and nature, from courage and wisdom to compassion and inner strength. When children learn about these forms, they begin to see that though life can be full of challenges, it can be approached with resilience and grace.

“Shailaputri teaches the importance of strength and resolve in facing life’s obstacles, while Brahmacharini encourages the development of self-discipline and perseverance. Skandamata blesses with all kinds of skills and wisdom with a motherly love,” elucidates Karpagavalli Krishnamurthy. She has also been an Art of Living faculty for over 16 years and two loving children.

It is said that when we honour the goddesses during the nine days of Navarathiri through the chanting of the many names and qualities of the Devi, we enliven those qualities within us. Ahila adds, “These chants are different vibrations with different energies associated with it. When children chant with focus, they are aligning with those energies and manifesting those divine qualities in them.”

WHO Europe chief has claimed mental health challenges to be the ‘next pandemic’. Children are naturally a bundle of joy and enthusiasm. Festivals can enhance and nurture these qualities, thereby impacting their health, wellness and overall perspective towards life. “It is said that the right half of the brain nurtures creativity, while the left half enhances logic, analysis and reasoning. It is crucial that children today stimulate both the halves,” highlights Dr Archana, MD, Assistant Professor in Pathology, Sri Ramachandra Medical College.

Participating in festivals can bring about this balance. Dr Archana adds, “Every goddess symbolises unique qualities that carry a strong message. Their depiction embodies essential attributes to lead a mentally balanced life.”

The Kanya Puja, which is carried out especially on the Ashtami (eighth day) and Navami (ninth day) of Navarathiri sees small girls honoured as embodiments of the goddess, fosters confidence and self-esteem in girls. Karpagavalli says, “This practice affirms their inherent strength and worth, which can have a lasting positive impact on their emotional well-being.”

Storytelling is said to be one of the most compelling tools to shape perspectives and direct narratives. It began in India as a religious activity, with bards and gurus sharing epics like the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Ambujavalli Nagarajan is a professional storyteller, who is also one of the directors of FEAST- Federation of Asian Storytellers.

“Tales of Durga, the symbolism, the deeper meaning of the incarnation can be well explained through storytelling, creating vivid images and re-living the story through voice modulations and other elements of performance,” Ambujavalli explains.

Santhoshni MR has been with the community of Fabulous Fundigais for over two years. She wants her seven-year-old daughter, Krishika, to grow up embracing the traditional values of the festival. “We celebrate Navarathiri at home by keeping golu every year. I want my daughter to understand the significance of celebrating Lakshmi on all nine days and embody the qualities of them,” Santhoshni says.

From helping in making kolams, dressing up traditional, relishing prasadams, mingling with everybody over pooja, “Her confidence in socialising skills across age groups has improved drastically over the two years,” Krishika’s mother adds.

Prakriti is also seven, and her urge to educate herself about the Nava Durgas has only piqued her curiosity. “Navarathiri is about chanting their names which will bring prosperity to us. I see my daughter getting much involved in our traditions,” S Meenakshi, her mother adds. By celebrating the mother divine through poojas and golu’s, children get to understand that Devi Shakti is the primordial source of unseen energy that maintains and sustains this creation and the universal energy that flows through everyone.

In India, Navarathiri that falls during September-October is called the Sharad Navarathiri (sharad, which means autumn in Sanskrit). Sundals (steamed lentils) are offered to the goddesses and guests as prasadam. “Sundals are rich in protein and during this seasonal change, there are high chances of viral sickness. To prevent this, we eat healthy and keep ourselves immune. If the nine days of fasting is done right, it can cleanse our body, especially keeping the children healthy,” Karpagavalli explains.

How our festivals have been blended with our ancient medicinal practices is simply marvelous.

Celebrate festivals the Fabulous Fundigais way by reaching out to them at fabulousfundigais@gmail.com