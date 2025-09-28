AVNL invites global channel partners to boost defence exports; TIDCO seeks collaborative expertise

CHENNAI: Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a premier Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has invited strategic channel partners for exporting its range of defence products to international markets.

AVNL, headquartered in Avadi, Chennai, is a trusted Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) catering to the Indian Army and Navy. The company’s expansive product line includes the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun, T-72 and T-90 tanks and their spares, ICV BMP-II, and Mine Protected Vehicles in 4x4 and 6x6 variants. It also manufactures V46-6 and V92S2 engines, UTD-20 engines, the Naval Gun CRN-91, and the Kavach Decoy System for naval ships.

Highlighting its proven track record of performance and reliability, AVNL said it seeks to forge partnerships that reinforce India’s ‘Make in India’ and Defence Export missions. The PSU emphasized that such collaborations would enable joint ventures, technology exchange, and global exports, supporting India’s growing presence in international defence markets.

AVNL has called upon defence industry leaders, distributors, and regional partners from Africa, the Gulf, South East Asia, and Central Asia to collaborate in meeting global defence requirements.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) said, “We are looking to connect with experienced individuals or firms who possess expertise and a proven track record in this area. If you, or someone you know, may be interested, kindly share the details along with relevant experience so that we can explore potential opportunities for collaboration.”

For partnership and enquiries, AVNL can be reached at export@avnl.co.in or via phone at 044-26843317 and 99627 20029.