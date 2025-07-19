Avadi teen dies by suicide; blames boyfriend’s family in final message

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl from Avadi died by suicide, leaving behind a disturbing message to her sister blaming the family of a boy she was in a relationship with.

Moments before taking the extreme step, the girl sent a message through Instagram to her sister that read: “Take care of mom… I don’t want to live anymore… feel like dying… don’t spare the boy’s family.” She then hanged herself using the ceiling fan inside her house at Nachiyar Chathiram, Vivekanandar Street, in Thiruninravur near Avadi.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the girl had recently completed her Class 12 exams. Following the death of her father, she had been living with her mother and elder sister. Police said she was in a relationship with a young man who lived nearby. However, opposition from both families had led to friction between the couple, and they had reportedly not been speaking for the past few days.

On the day of the incident, the girl was alone at home. She reportedly tried calling the boy using her sister’s phone, but when he did not answer, she sent the message to her sister before taking her life.

Thiruninravur police have registered a case and are investigating whether her death was solely due to the failed relationship or if there were other underlying reasons.





Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app