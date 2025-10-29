Avadi residents face major inconvenience as they battle waterlogging in their area, request for proper stormwater drains

CHENNAI: Owing to incessant rainfall from Cyclone Montha, several residential areas across Avadi, Pattabiram, Thirumullaivoyal and Thirumazhisai have been inundated which has caused significant inconvenience for the residents of these neighborhoods.

While the relentless downpour has thrown light on the major deficiencies in the suburban stormwater drain network, locals have been forced to battle with stagnant water and sewage overflow. Frustrated by this, the residents have demanded the corporation authorities to come up with a permanent solution.

They noted that the municipal area, which is divided into 48 wards lacks a proper stormwater drainage system as a result of which several neighborhoods have become victims of severe waterlogging. Apart from this, in a few areas, many homes were affected after sewage mixed with floodwater.

According to residents, the lack of adequate stormwater drains along CTH Road is the main reason behind the significant problems faced by drivers and pedestrians during every monsoon. Following this, a highways department official noted that a budget has been approved to construct 15 kilometers of drains after the land widening work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) area in Avadi which houses nearly 5000 families has turned out to be one of the most severely affected locations. Residents complained that while water stagnation has been a recurring issue for over three decades only temporary measures were taken by officials everytime a complaint was raised.

Civic activists pointed out that an underground sewage system announced in 2008 remains unfinished after 17 years. While local welfare associations have repeatedly requested the construction of a 300-meter stormwater drain, no action has been taken so far.

Responding to the complaints, Avadi civic body authorities said that the stormwater drain construction is being implemented in phases. Due to the current monsoon conditions, drainage work has been temporarily paused but will resume soon, they added.