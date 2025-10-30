Chennai Citizen Connect: Avadi residents demand lasting solution for stagnation woes

CHENNAI: The water stagnation woes of residents of East Gopalapuram's 5th, 6th Streets, and 1st Cross Street in Avadi Corporation have multiplied due to the northeast monsoon showers.

The residents face a severe problem of water remaining stagnant even after small showers in the area.

"We have been requesting the Corporation to construct a proper stormwater drain for several years; however, nothing has materialised to date. A stormwater drain line was constructed earlier, but a 300-m section of the line has been left unfinished by the contractors. We have been requesting the completion of infrastructure for a very long time," said Sridhar Kumar, secretary of Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam.

"Despite the drainage connection in place, the sewage water gets mixed with rain and overflows onto the streets during the monsoon season. Water-stagnated streets force reptiles out of their natural habitats, causing fear among the residents. This situation has been prevailing for the past five years, and Gopalapuram residents demand a permanent solution," Sridhar Kumar added. "As stagnation becomes an ideal space for mosquito breeding, the residents are faced with health risks," said another resident.

When contacted, an official attached to the Avadi Corporation said, "We have deployed tractors and are removing water in the areas. We have already proposed the construction of a stormwater management system for a permanent solution. As soon as the proposal is approved, we will begin the construction of the stormwater drain network."