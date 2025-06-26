Avadi Police Commissionerate hosts massive anti-drug awareness marathon on International Day Against Drug Abuse 

CHENNAI: Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse, the Avadi Police Commissionerate organized a "Anti-Drug and Tobacco Awareness Marathon" on Thursday. The event, aimed at building a "Drug-Free Tamil Nadu," saw enthusiastic participation from 1,839 college students (1,215 male and 624 female) representing Anti-Drug Clubs from 58 colleges.

Police Commissioner K. Shankar, inaugurated the event at the Police Convention Centre in Tirumullaivoyal SM Nagar. Students commenced the program by taking a collective pledge against drug abuse, followed by the Commissioner releasing a special anti-drug awareness song. He then flagged off separate 5-kilometer marathon races for male and female participants.

Winners:

In the men's category

- 1st: Muthamizhchelvan (₹5,000 + Certificate)

- 2nd: Vicky (₹4,000 + Certificate)

- 3rd: Vishal (₹3,000 + Certificate)

Runners-up (4th–10th) received ₹2,000 each; 11th–35th received ₹1,000 each.

In the women's category

- 1st: Aishwarya (₹5,000 + Certificate)

- 2nd: Vishali (₹4,000 + Certificate)

- 3rd: Shalu (₹3,000 + Certificate)

Runners-up (4th–10th) received ₹2,000 each; 11th–25th received ₹1,000 each.

A special award of ₹2,000 and a certificate was presented to Lakshmi Priya, a differently-abled student participant. Commissioner Shankar also distributed certificates to all 1,839 students in recognition of their involvement in the cause.

The marathon emphasized community-driven efforts to combat substance abuse and promote healthy lifestyles among youth.