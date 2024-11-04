Avadi police arrest burglar using CCTV footage

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police on Sunday arrested a 24-year-old serial offender in connection with burglary at a house in Thirumullaivoyal, using CCTV footage.

The arrested person was identified as Vignesh of Thirumullaivoyal. Police said that he has over a dozen cases pending against him in Pallikaranai, Adambakkam, Chitlapakkam, Selaiyur, Kodambakkam, and Madipakkam police stations.

Police were probing a house break-in at Shiva Garden based on a complaint by the house owner, Ramesh. According to him, the main door was broken open and the thief had escaped with one lakh worth of valuables.

The accused, Vignesh, was caught during a vehicle check and was detained for questioning after he gave evasive replies to the cops, police said.

He was later produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.