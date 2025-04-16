Avadi couple murder: Man gets double life sentence

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh who was arrested along with his wife in connection with a murder for gain case in Avadi in 2018, was sentenced to double life imprisonment by the additional district sessions court, Poonamallee, on Tuesday.

On November 27, 2018, S Jagadeesan (67) and his wife, J Vilasini (58) were found dead in their residence on Sekkadu Main Road, Avadi. Around 70 sovereigns of gold jewellery were missing from their house.

Police investigations led to the arrest of Suresh Rangarao (28) from Andhra Pradesh and his wife, Poovalakshmi (25). They both worked as caretakers and lived in an outhouse on the couple's compound.

During the trial, Suresh's wife, Poovalakshmi, died, after which charges against her were abated. Meanwhile, after the completion of the trial, the prosecution had submitted enough evidence to prove the charges against the accused. Following this, the court held Suresh guilty and sentenced him to double life imprisonment.

Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar commended the efforts of the police team, which ensured conviction in a double murder case.