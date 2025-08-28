Avadi couple killed after doctor suffers seizure, crashes car into their moped 

CHENNAI: A couple from Avadi died on the spot after their moped was hit by a speeding car near Vasantham Nagar on the Poonamallee–Avadi road on Thursday. Police said the car was driven by government hospital doctor, who had a seizure while on his way to work and lost control of the vehicle.

The victims, Arivarasan (41), an IT employee, and his wife Saranya (36), a private firm manager in Tiruvallur, were on their way to Avadi railway station when the accident occurred. They leave behind six-year-old twins, Sai Sarvin and Sai Sarvina, studying in Class 1.

The car first rammed into the couple’s two-wheeler from behind, then hit a van and overturned. Both victims sustained severe head injuries and died instantly, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

The car driver, identified as Barry Marks (46) of Pallavan Nagar, Avadi, a doctor at a government hospital in Soranjery near Pattabiram, was rescued with head injuries and admitted to the Kilpauk Government Hospital. Investigations revealed he suffered a seizure while driving, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

Avadi Traffic Investigation Unit Inspector Murugesan and team recovered the bodies of the couple and sent them to a private hospital in Porur for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.