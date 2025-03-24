Avadi Corporation to establish birth control centres to curb stray dog population

CHENNAI: Avadi City Municipal Corporation is set to establish a new animal birth control (ABC) centre at a cost of Rs 51 lakh.

During the council meeting held on Monday, Corporation Commissioner S Kandasamy said, “The tender has been already floated for the construction of an ABC centre in Konambedu.”

The centres are set up to curb the dog population and instances of dog bite.

There was already a centre established within the Avadi limits but it’s in a dilapidated condition.

Ward 22 Councillor Jothilakshmi N said, “Dog bites have become common in my area. Several people were bitten last week alone.”

Ward 21 Councillor Veerapandian A, Ward 17 Councillor Sheela T and several others also raised concerns about the increase in stray dog menace.