Avadi Corporation receives award for best local body in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Avadi City Municipal Corporation has bagged the Chief Minister’s best corporation award this year. Mayor G Udhayakumar and Commissioner R Saranya received a citation and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh from Chief Minister MK Stalin during the I-Day celebrations in Chennai.

Stating that the award was an important milestone, which would motivate the staff in delivering better services, Commissioner Saranya said: “Avadi Corporation, which was short-staffed earlier, had 56 new appointees last week. This also helps in the growth of the local body even more.”

One phase of ongoing work to resolve issues around underground sewage and drinking water would be completed within a year. “This will cover the whole Corporation,” she added. “Once this is done, we’ll take steps to get sanction for other civic works.”

The award was given based on various parameters like revenue generation, performance, and complaint redressal, said a Corporation official.

Avadi was upgraded to a Corporation in 2019 comprising 48 wards under four zones and spread over 65 sq km. Avadi is one of the 25 municipal corporations and was the 15th Corporation formed in TN.

“To get more awards like this, the Tamil Nadu government should sanction special funds for wards where the underground sewage system (launched in 2008) is incomplete. For instance, the Chennai Corporation website and app must be launched soon for the convenience of the people,” opined T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre.