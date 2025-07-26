Avadi Corporation builds first Animal Birth Control centre in Konambedu

CHENNAI: Residents of Avadi Corporation are increasingly troubled by the growing menace of stray dogs across various neighbourhoods. Many have raised concerns over frequent stray dog attacks and unsanitary conditions resulting from the unchecked stray population.

In response, the Avadi Corporation has begun constructing its first Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Konambedu, aimed at sterilising and vaccinating stray dogs.

“Stray dog menace continues to be a major issue in the area, and no action was taken by the Corporation despite repeated complaints. Just on Wednesday, a few residents were bitten by a stray dog, which escaped. Such incidents keep recurring in our locality,” fumed Sridhar Kumar, secretary of Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam.

Ward 3 Councillor Arumugam P acknowledged the issue, saying, “There are a large number of stray dogs in every part of the city and its suburbs. The Corporation is currently constructing an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre, which must be completed soon to address the growing dog population.”

The construction of the ABC centre in Konambedu, Avadi, began a month ago at an estimated cost of ₹51 lakh. “The work is ongoing and is expected to be completed within 3 months, factoring in the monsoon. The Corporation limits are being expanded, along with several others across Tamil Nadu. Once the expansion is complete, more ABC centres will be established in Avadi,” said R Saranya, Commissioner, Avadi Corporation.

Another official said that there was already a small facility in Arundhati Puram, but it wasn’t a full-fledged centre. “The one under construction in Konambedu is a proper facility, likely to receive recognition from the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB), and will include vaccination units, surgery theatres, and basic post-surgery care like kennels,” the official added.