Avadi cops arrest four for racing, performing stunts

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police have arrested four youths on overspeeding and rash driving charges after a video of them indulging in a purported bike race and stunts on the Ambattur-Puzhal Road went viral on social media.

The police took note of their act after media flagged the social media posts from the youth who posted about their dangerous driving.

Subsequently, the Redhills TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing) personnel conducted investigations and traced the youth involved in the racing and stunts and arrested them. The arrested persons were identified as B Dinesh (18), T Sanjay (18), M Sanjay (20) and V Vimal (20) - all from Madanankuppam near Ambattur.

The police seized two two-wheelers from the arrested youths and have warned of strict action against youths who indulge in acts endangering public and their lives. Earlier this year, the Chennai Police too seized two-wheelers of youths who were caught racing on the arterial stretches of Chennai during the night.