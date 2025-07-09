Avadi CoP hands over stolen properties worth Rs 18 crore to rightful owners

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar on Wednesday handed over stolen properties worth about Rs 18 crore to the rightful owners after due legal process.

Officials said that the properties recovered included cases registered at all 28 police stations in Avadi city Commissionerate limits, central crime branch (CCB), and cybercrime wing.

The recovered properties from the 28 police stations include 87 sovereign of jewellery, 922 kg of silver, Rs 3.9 lakh cash, 317 mobile phones, 90 air-conditioner units, 6,050 pairs of shoes, amounting to Rs 10.49 crore.

A major bust is the recovery of silver bars Rs 9 crore, which were stolen from two containers at the Adani Kattupalli Port near Ennore early this year. The containers had reached Chennai from London on March 30. After taking the containers to their warehouse near Sriperumbudur on April 3, the logistics firm that imported the silver bars found that the container seals were tampered with and found around 900 kg of silver was stolen.

Following this, the Kattur police probed the matter and arrested over a dozen persons involved in the heist and recovered the stolen silver bars.

Avadi CCB recovered lost properties worth over Rs 7 crore, including in cybercrime cases. Commissioner Shankar handed over remittance certificates to the property owners.