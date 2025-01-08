Avadi CoP hands over Rs 56 lakh to cybercrime victims

CHENNAI: The Avadi city police on Wednesday handed over recovered cash worth Rs 56 lakh to cyber crime complainants in cases registered in their jurisdiction, during an event at the police convention centre in Thirumullaivoyal.

Police said the victims lost money to cyber frauds like online share trading apps, part-time job scam, and digital arrest, among others.

Acting on the several complaints received at the Avadi Commissionerate, the cyber crime wing of Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) traced the mule accounts where the victims' money were parked and froze several of them in time while making arrests.

After going through due process, the lost money was handed over to the victims. According to an official statement, one of the complainants, Amendranath, was given Rs 29.4 lakh, while another person Srinivasa Rao received Rs 4.19 lakh while Sathish Kumar got back Rs 3.55 lakh.

A total of Rs 56 lakh was given to the complainants. Commissioner K Shankar issued the remittance certificates to the complainants.

Couple of months ago, the Avadi city police had handed over Rs 1.81 crore worth properties -- including 162 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 463 grams of silver articles, Rs 42.4 lakh cash, 487 mobile phones, two laptops, one tablet, and one two-wheeler to the public apart from handing over Rs 1.45 crore to cyber crimes victims who were defrauded in 2024.